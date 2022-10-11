The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, will be invited next Monday to the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, for the "Government's Hour" debate, told Agerpres.

The standing bureau of the Chamber of Deputies approved, on Tuesday, the request of the USR (Save Romania Union) parliamentary group in this respect.

"According to the provisions of art. 208, paragraph 1, of the Regulation of the Chamber of Deputies, the parliamentary group requests the participation of Mr. Vasile Dincu, the Minister of National Defence, for the political debate organized for the "Government's Hour" debate on October 17, 2022, with the theme: "Through repeated blunders and the amplification of Russian propaganda, the defence minister brings prejudices to Romania in the relationship with the EU and NATO partners," the USR request states.

"Minister Dincu must come to Parliament for "Government's Hour" to explain why he takes all the Kremlin's rhetoric to the public space, why he endangers our treaties with our European partners and with NATO, because it is not the first time when he does it. I have seen again this weekend how he repeats parts of the Kremlin's rhetoric and that is very dangerous for a Minister of Defence in a NATO country," said the leader of the USR deputies, Ionut Mosteanu, on Tuesday.

The "Government's Hour" is scheduled for Monday, starting at 5.30 pm, after the debate of the simple motion submitted by the USR and the Right Party against Interior Minister Lucian Bode.

Vasile Dincu stated on October 8 that the only chance for Russia to make peace with Ukraine is through negotiations.

"The war will continue, (...) the only chance for peace may be negotiation with Russia. Of course, it will be a complex negotiation. (...) The countries of the world, NATO, the United States should negotiate security guarantees for Ukraine and peace with Russia. Ukraine alone will not be able to negotiate with Russia, because the political class in Ukraine at this moment cannot afford to assume (...) the loss of territories, which will be an unjust loss of territories, after all. It would be too great a defeat for the Ukrainian politics," Dincu told Prima TV private television channel.

According to him, Russia has the resources to prolong the war. "It would be ideal to reach a situation of negotiation, even if it were to reach a frozen conflict, the negotiation would still do more good than what is happening now, the destruction of human lives, property," explained Dincu.