Defence Minister, part of Romania's delegation to Security Conference in Munich

Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca on Friday and Sunday will participate, as part of the Romanian delegation led by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, to the 56th edition of the Munich Security Conference, informs a press release of the Ministry of National Defence.

On the sidelines of the conference, Minister Nicolae Ciuca had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the NATO allied and partner states, as well as with the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix.At the same time, Ciuca will be the main speaker at a round table organised by the Center for European Policy Analysis and the New Strategy Center to focus on the Black Sea region, and will participate in a series of activities on topics related to the future of the European Union, the NATO evolution, multilateralism and the new world order.The Munich Security Conference is to debate on the main current and future challenges facing the European and international security, with high officials, heads of state and government to participate, representatives of the international organisations, business and academic environment.According to the MApN, the Munich Conference takes places annually since 1963, in February, being meant as a diplomatic laboratory for the important areas of geopolitics, geostrategy, with its main purpose being the identification of solutions for the current and future challenges facing the global and Euro-Atlantic security.