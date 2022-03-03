 
     
Defence Ministry: MiG 21 Lancer airplane, disappeared from radar between Cogealac and Gura Dobrogei

mig 21

A MiG 21 LanceR aircraft with the 86th Airbase, which was executing an air patrol mission over Dobrogea, has lost radio contact with the control tower, disappearing from radar screens in an area between the localities of Cogealac and Gura Dobrogei.

"On Wednesday, March 2, 20:00 hrs, a MiG 21 LanceR aircraft from the 86th Airbase, which was conducting an air patrol mission over Dobrogea, has lost radio contact with the control tower, and at 20:03 disappeared from radar, in an area between the localities of Cogealac and Gura Dobrogei. The aircraft had taken off from the Mihail Kogalniceanu 57th Airbase, around 19:50," MApN informs.

According to the quoted source, there is no data, at this time, on the state of the pilot or airfraft, Agerpres.ro informs.

Emergency search and rescue operations were started.

