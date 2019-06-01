 
     
Defence Ministry: Serviceman wounded in recent Afghanistan blast transferred to Germany

Second class corporal Anton Florin, who was injured on May 24 in Afghanistan by an improvised explosive device blast, was transferred on Saturday to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center - Germany, for additional medical investigations and specialist treatment, the Ministry of National Defence announced.

According to the cited source, the Romanian serviceman is in stable condition.

"The other four servicemen who sustained injuries in the same incident have been discharged from hospital and continue their treatment and recovery at their subunits, under the care of the medical team of the 300th 'Sfantu Andrei' Mechanised Infantry Battalion in Kandahar," the Defence Ministry said in the release.

Second class corporal Anton Florin of the said battalion was injured on May 24 as he and fellow servicemen were conducting a joint patrol mission with US soldiers in their area of responsibility in Afghanistan.

AGERPRES

