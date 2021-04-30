DefMin Ciuca: Digitization of equipment is necessary to ensure force sustainability of modern army

The digitization of equipment and technical means is necessary to ensure the interoperability and sustainability of forces of a modern army, including here the equipment of infantry units, mentioned, on Friday, the Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, report agerpres.

"The changing of coordinates of modern conflicts led, in time, to an adaptation and rethinking of the concept of integrated military actions and the joint use of capabilities. The digitization of technical means and equipment is necessary in order to ensure the interoperability and sustainability of forces of a modern army, including the equipment of infantry units," Nicolae Ciuca wrote on his Facebook page on the occasion of the Day of Romanian Infantry.

He thanked Romanian infantrymen for the effort and dedication they always showed in fulfilling their missions and bid them good health, strength in work, as well as many professional and personal achievements."The Romanian Army celebrates, on April 30, the Day of Romanian Infantry, a service branch tied to the appearance in Wallachia of the first 'footsoldiers battalions' and the first 'horse squadrons', in 1830. The history of our infantry was written, many times, in blood, a testament to it being all the great battles and moments of hardship that the Romanian Army saw, the War of Independence, the two world wars," the minister mentioned.