DefMin Ciuca meets Polish counterpart: We highlighted importance to continue our involvement in common projects

National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Monday, at the National Defence Ministry (MApN) headquarters, his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak, one of the topics discussed aiming at developing cooperation in the field in bilateral format, in regional context, as well as within the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union.

The Polish Minister of Defence is in Romania in the context of participating in the B9 Summit, taking place in Bucharest.

"The two officials appreciated the importance of this year for our countries, 2021 marking the centenary of the conclusion of the Romania - Poland Defensive Security Alliance. In this context, the Defence Ministers discussed the joint steps taken to highlight the importance of the Strategic Partnership, including bilateral activities in the field of military history, conferences and round tables dedicated to the military relations between Romania and Poland in the interwar period as well as other cultural and scientific events," reads a release of the National Defence Ministry sent to AGERPRES.During the talks, Ministers Ciuca and Blaszczak addressed topics of common interest on the NATO and EU agenda, in the context of the two organisations' reflections on the future of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO 2030), in preparation for the NATO Summit in June, as well as drawing up the Strategic Compass, at the level of the European Union.The two officials agreed on the usefulness of ensuring a complementary approach to the two processes and, in an extended context, of strengthening the level of cooperation between the two organisations, on issues of common interest."Romania and Poland are linked not only by a long and lasting friendship, our countries are permanently connected by efforts to consolidate the security of NATO's eastern flank and to strengthen the position of deterrence and defence. In today's meeting we highlighted the importance of continuing involvement in our joint projects, namely the coherent approach of the advanced allied presence in the region and the consolidation of the mutual contribution to the multinational structures hosted by the two allied states. Only together we can face the challenges!," said Minister Nicolae Ciuca.On the sidelines of the bilateral talks, the two ministers also participated in the inauguration of the exhibition dedicated to the Centenary of the Romania-Poland Alliance (1921-2021) at the Ministry of Defence, and the Polish Minister of Defence awarded decorations to representatives of the Ministry of National Defence.