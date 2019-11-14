DefMin Ciuca, US Ambassador Klemm, about dynamic rhythm of Strategic Partnership Romania-USA

The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, had a meeting with the United States Ambassador in Bucharest, Hans Klemm, on Thursday, on which occasion the dynamic rhythm of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the USA was highlighted, as well as the prospects to intensify defence cooperation, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

The meeting is the first since Nicolae Ciuca took office as minister and it was a good opportunity to discuss issues of common interest regarding cooperation with the USA, both from a bilateral perspective and in an allied context.During discussions, the cited source mentions, the dynamic rhythm of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States was pointed out, as well as the prospects of intensifying defence cooperation - taking into account the current security context - as essential elements for Romania's security and stability and of the region our country is part of.Minister Nicolae Ciuca reiterated Romania's commitment to the joint projects between the two armies and to continuing the allocation of 2 percent of GDP for Defence, emphasizing that at the government level there is full support and backing for maintaining this percentage, the MApN release mentions."Our approach will ensure predictability, consistency and continuity in the development of the endowment programs," said the Romanian Defence Minister.