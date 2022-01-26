DefMin Dincu: Discussion in CSAT to focus on issue of impact of possible conflict on Romania

The discussion in the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) scheduled to start at 13:00 will consider the impact of a possible conflict on Romania and will propose a set of measures in this context, the Minister of Defense, Vasile Dincu, said , on Wednesday, after the self-assessment meeting of the 2021 activity of the Cantacuzino National Military Medical Institute for Research and Development.

"The discussion will focus on the impact of a possible conflict on Romania, both the economic impact, the impact on the general resilience of our society, the impact on public opinion and we will propose a set of measures because in this situation, even if it a NATO military intervention is out of the question, no matter what happens, it will surely have serious consequences for the security of the area and I believe even for the whole of Europe, because it is about the energy supply chain, it is about the banking system and other things," said Dincu.

He added that "there's no question of sending soldiers or ordnance to Ukraine."

"If you look at NATO rules, too, NATO can't do that either, because the deployment of any troops can only be carried out if a NATO member country is being threatened. That's not the case with Ukraine," detailed the minister.

Asked about a possible army reservists' activation, Vasile Dincu said that "we are not in such a situation".