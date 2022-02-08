 
     
DefMin Dincu: Over 100 US military have already arrived in Romania, for preparations

Vasile Dîncu

Over 100 US military have already arrived in Romania, in order to ensure the logistics of providing accommodations for the US troops that will arrive in our country in the near future, the Minister of Defence, Vasile Dincu, said during a press conference on Tuesday, at the "Dr. Carol Davila" Emergency Military Hospital.

"They have already arrived in Romania, from what I understood in other countries as well, in Poland. Alongside our logistics specialists they are handling this exact thing during these days. That means that it won't be long until the rest of the troops will touch down," Dincu said.

"We have been preparing for a few years for accommodating a multi-national force, just like these talked about battle groups. So, we have been prepared for a long time and we have several places where we can accommodate them. (...) We have been ready for a long time, from a logistical standpoint," the Minister of Defence explained.

The Pentagon said last week that 1,000 American troops will be repositioned from Germany to Romania.

