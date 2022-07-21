DefMin Dincu, president of Defence Committee of French National Assembly, Gassilloud, about NATO cooperation

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, received the president of the Defence Committee of the French National Assembly, Thomas Gassilloud, on Thursday, on the agenda of talks being the perspectives of consolidating cooperation within NATO, EU and bilateral, with an emphasis on NATO Summit's decisions in Madrid, according to a press release sent by the Ministry of National Defence to AGERPRES.

Other topics on the agenda were about relations in the context of the two countries' strategic partnership, France's contribution to the deterrence and defence efforts on the Eastern Flank, namely the actions for collaboration at a European level, on the capability development component.

Dincu thanked France's commitment as a framework-nation on ensuring the Battle Group's consolidation for collective defence, up to a brigade level, based on the evolution of the security situation, according to the announcement made by the French president Emmanuel Macron. This effort "proves the soundness of the allies and of the strategic partnership between the two countries, with beneficial results for both ensuring Romania's security, as well as at a regional level," the quoted source shows.AGERPRES