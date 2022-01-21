DefMin Dincu says Russian Federation is trying to draw new Iron Curtain

Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu declared on Friday evening, in western Arad, with regard to the latest developments related to Russia, Ukraine and NATO, that the Russian Federation "is trying to draw a new Iron Curtain", a new form of division of spheres of influence.

Dincu was asked by journalists, during his visit to Arad, if we are witnessing a new attempt to divide Europe.

"Of course the Russian Federation is trying to draw a new Iron Curtain, that is clear, but in fact it is a new form of division of spheres of influence, this is what is happening worldwide. (...) New types of treaties, new provisions between countries, between existing politico-military blocs must be drawn up from time to time. I believe this year is a crucial year, during which we are seeing history in the making," said the Minister of National Defense, Agerpres.ro informs.

Asked if our country requested additional guarantees from the allies, Vasile Dincu said that "Romania no longer needs to ask for additional guarantees, because it is a member of the most important politico-military alliance at this moment".

As regards Russia's demand for NATO forces to withdraw from Romania and Bulgaria, the Minister of Defense considers that "this is not a demand that can be taken into account".

"There is nothing new, this demand has been rejected several times. NATO is not negotiating the withdrawal from the area, and, what's more, it is consolidating its forces as required by the peoples feeling threatened, on the Eastern Flank. From my point of view, it is the best answer, it is NATO's practical answer to this demand that we deem impossible to accept," Dincu specified.

He added that "when you ask the North Atlantic Treaty to give up all developments since 1997, it is an absurd demand" and that in his view "it is more of a negotiation request, because it has no logical or strategic support."

"We have an action and endowment program of the Eastern Flank alongside NATO and we are preparing for any eventuality, but there is no danger, even if the Russian Federation is talking about it," Vasile Dincu stressed.