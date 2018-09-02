DefMin Fifor, EDA chief executive discuss defence European industrial development program

Minister of National Defence Mihai Fifor discussed on Monday in Bucharest with chief executive of the European Development Agency (EDA) Jorge Domecq the European defence industrial development program and the European Defence Fund, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) said in a release.

The meeting of DefMin Fifor and the EDA chief took place in the context of preparations for Romania's taking over and exercising the Presidency of the Council of the European Union."We particularly appreciate your presence in Romania today, in a period that is so important to us, as we prepare to take over the Presidency of the EU Council. This role generates additional responsibilities for our country, but also provides opportunities to promote at European level concrete priorities in EDA's fields of action," said the Romanian Minister of Defence.The agenda of talks also included military mobility, NATO-EU relations, and Romania's priorities during its term at the helm of the Council of the EU in the field of common security and defence policy, as well as the activities to be organized in cooperation with EDA in this context.The two officials also exchanged views on the outcomes of the meeting last week in Brussels of the EU defence ministers and on the main subjects of interest: permanent structured cooperation, the coordinated annual review on defence, the military capability development plan, defence research, and the Commission's efforts to financially support capability development processes.