DefMin Fifor, Lockheed Martin officials talk about cooperation opportunities in producing equipment in Romania

National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor on Wednesday welcomed at the ministry's seat a delegation of the Lockheed Martin company, the talks being focused on the implementation stage of the endowment programmes carried out with this company, alongside those being in the operation and support stage, such as the long distance and surveillance radars at low and medium heights.


According to the Ministry of National Defence, aspects related to the industrial cooperation opportunities by which high technology gear of the company's portfolio could be produced or assembled in Romania, by involving the national defence industry in producing certain components and/or in the equipment maintenance process that are or will be in the Romanian Army's endowment, were also analysed on this occasion.

