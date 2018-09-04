 
     
DefMin Fifor says ministry to pay for second Patriot missile system by late September

Mihai Fifor

At the end of September, Romania's Ministry of National Defence (MApN) will make the payments for the second Patriot surface-to-air missile systems purchased by Romania, Defence Minister Mihai Fifor told Antena 3 private broadcaster on Tuesday. 


He added that the first system that was paid out of the last year's budget will come to Romania in 2019. 

"Last year we managed to pay for the first Patriot missile system. There has been a long discussion on the seven systems Romania acquires, long range surface-to-air missile systems. We are talking about a highly performing system that protects our air space and places us at the big table. Basically, Romania joins the select club of the countries that have such a defence system. The first Patriot system will come to Romania in 2019; it is the one that we have already fully paid for. This year we are ready to pay for the second, most likely in late September," Fifor said. 

He also mentioned that the MApN has paid this year for the first High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which is part of an army acquisition project of about 15 million US dollars. AGERPRES

