DefMin: Over 2,100 servicemen - in actions to limit spread of novel coronavirus in past 24 hours

Over 2,100 servicemen participated, in past 24 hours, in actions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, a National Defence Ministry (MApN) release informs.

According to the MApN, 2,180 servicemen with 474 vehicles acted, in the period between April 20, 6:00 hrs - April 21, 6:00 hrs, in Bucharest and the entire country, in 413 missions aimed at reinforcing presence, easing traffic flow at border crossing points, guarding objectives taken over from the Romanian Gendarmerie, patrolling and supporting Ministry of Interior forces in public order activity in Bucharest and other localities, transporting medical equipment and other materials, as well as accompanying convoys that transport people.

In the same interval, a number of 198 tests for SARS-CoV-2 were processed at the Cantacuzino Medical-Military Research-Development National Institute, while another 267 are being processed.

MApN reminds that servicemen with the 49th Arges CBRN Defence Battalion from Pitesti are continuing the mission started on April 15 to decontaminate and disinfect the roadways in Suceava County.

Furthermore, starting with Tuesday morning, structures of the MApN are supporting the personnel of the Constanta County Gendarmerie Inspectorate and the local Police in imposing quarantine measures in an area of the Cuza Voda locality.