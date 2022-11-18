DefMin says military units are under verification after fuel theft from Kogalniceanu Base

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar stated that, at a prevention level, verifications are conducted at the military units, following the case of fuel theft from the Mihail Kogalniceanu Base, which led to the arrest of seven Romanian soldiers, accused of being involved in the theft of 7 tons of fuel, diesel and kerosene.

He was asked on Friday, at the Digi24 private television station, if he ordered any control at national level in the military bases after the case at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Base, if there is an ongoing verification on this topic, respectively, Agerpres informs.

"Certainly. I was concerned about this and we had discussions (...) on this topic because it is easier to prevent. (...) Therefore, a good knowledge of the situation helps us make the best decisions," Minister Tilvar stated.

He underscored that he would like to believe that the "good reputation" of the Army was not affected by the Kogalniceanu case and that things will be clarified and the guilty people will pay according to the law.

Seven soldiers from the Mihail Kogalniceanu Base and a civilian, detained by the military prosecutors under the charge of having stolen seven tons of fuel from the military unit - diesel and kerosene, were placed in remand custody for 30 days, on Wednesday evening, through a decision of the Constanta Court.