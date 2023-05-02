DefMin Tilvar on his official visit to Chisinau: For us,the Republic of Moldova represents a strategic priority

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar met in Chisinau with his counterpart Anatolie Nosatii, within the official visit he is paying on Thursday and Wednesday to the Republic of Moldova.

According to a press release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN), the two ministers discussed about the bilateral cooperation in the defence area, but also about topics associated to the cooperation in regional context, NATO and the EU.

"We must continue to get involved, at international level, for the strong support of the Republic of Moldova, a state exposed to hybrid threats of the Russian Federation, accentuated by the disinformation and propaganda campaigns. I want to congratulate the authorities in Chisinau for the manner in which they managed these challenges," minister Tilvar stated, as quoted in the release.

Within the meeting it was highlighted the recent visit to Bucharest of the Moldovan Defence Minister for his participation in the first edition of the Black Security Conference, under the aegis of the Crimea International Platform, co-organized in Bucharest by Romania and Ukraine, on 13 April, as well as the trilateral meeting Romania-the Republic of Moldova- Ukraine, carried out at the level of Foreign Affairs and Defence ministers, on he sidelines of the same event, the quoted source mentions.

Moreover, the two officials underscored the very good cooperation in the area of military education and joint training.

"In respect to the cooperation in the defence area, I want to highlight the excellent level of our relations, as well as the openness of specialists with the National Defence Ministry to respond to the support requests. For us, the Republic of Moldova represents a strategic priority," the Romanian Defence minister stated.

Furthermore, it was reiterated Romania's full support for the advancement of the Republic of Moldova on an European route.

"Our country is constantly advocating for increasing the EU support for enhancing the resilience of the Republic of Moldova, strengthening the defence capabilities and counteracting hybrid threats. Taking into account the persistent destabilization attempts which the Republic of Moldova is confronted with, as part of the hybrid actions of the Russian Federation, this support is essential," Tilvar stated.

The Romanian dignitary pointed out that the EU's support for the Republic of Moldova materializes including through assistance measures by European Peace Facility, which has an important role in strengthening the defence capabilities of the Republic of Moldova.

In his turn, minister Nosatii highlighted the support which Romania grants to the Republic of Moldova on the dimension of strengthening its defence capabilities.

"Romania's Government and the National Defence Ministry offers us a significant aid in this regard, including through various forms of teaching, training carried out jointly, but also the expertise and consultancy provided for the modernization of the national defence system," Anatolie Nosatii stated, according to the mentioned release.

The schedule of National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar's visit to Chinisau includes meetings with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic of Moldova, with Prime Minister Dorin Recean at the Government House, and with Igor Grosu, the President of Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, at the headquarters of the institution and a visit to the headquarters of the 1st Motorized Infantry Brigade, in Balti.