DefMin Tilvar: Romanian battlegroup, important contribution to NATO deterrence, defense posture in the Black Sea

Tilvar: Romanian battlegroup, important contribution to NATO deterrence, defense posture in the Black Sea.

The NATO battlegroup in Romania for which France is the framework nation, is an "important contribution to strengthening the credibility and efficiency of the NATO deterrence and defence posture in the Black Sea region and proof of solidity and enhanced NATO commitment in the region," Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar told his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu at a meeting in Paris, told Agerpres.

According to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), the agenda of talks between the two ministers also included co-operation, especially in the area of army acquisitions.

Regarding co-operation inside NATO, mention was made of the substantial contribution of France to strengthening NATO presence on the eastern flank of the Alliance, especially in the Black Sea region, with the importance of the region to the entire Euro-Atlantic security and stability being emphasised.

Also highlighted was the importance of the European Union's support for the countries in the Eastern Neighbourhood affected by the security situation in the region, mentioning to the point the vulnerability of Moldova.

Tilvar and Lecornu also discussed collaboration between the two countries under European capability development initiatives.