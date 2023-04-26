 
     
DefMin Tilvar to co-chair meeting of Defence ministers in B9 Format, in Warsaw

Ministerul Apărării Naționale
angel tilvar

Defence Minister Tilvar to co-chair meeting of Defence ministers in B9 Format, in Warsaw.

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar will co-chair on Wednesday, alongside his counterpart from Poland Mariusz Blaszczak, a new meeting of the Defence ministers in the Bucharest 9 Format (B9), which takes place in Warsaw, Poland, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN), the activity represents an opportunity to harmonize the standpoints of the B9 states on the Eastern Flank of the Alliance, in view of promoting and reflecting the shared security interests on the allied agenda, including in view of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, which takes place this summer.

Moreover, also tackled will be aspects regarding the current security challenges generated by the latest developments of the war in Ukraine and the implications at regional and Euro-Atlantic level, as well as the necessity to continue the support for the most vulnerable partners in the region, subjected to some hybrid threats from Russia, namely the Republic of Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

