Deposits in banks of firms and population up by 0.5 pct in February

Deposits of non-governmental resident clients have increased in February 2022 by 0.5% over the previous month, up to the level of 481.34 billion RON, as well as by 12.6% (3.7% in real terms) over February 2021, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Bank of Romania.

Deposits in RON by residents, with a share of 63.7% of total deposits made by non-governmental client deposits, have decreased by 0.2% over January 2022, up to 306.843 billion RON, and going down by 10.4% (1.7% in real terms) over February 2021.

Deposits in RON by households have gone down by 0.4% over the previous month, up to 164.759 billion RON, and recorded a 6.4% increase over February 2021 (-1.9% in real terms).

On the other hand, deposits in RON from other sectors (non-financial companies and non-monetary financial institutions) have gone up by 0.2% (up to 142.083 billion RON) from the previous year, and comparing with the same month of 2021 it registered an increase of 15.4% (6.3% in real terms).

Deposits in foreign currency made by residents, expressed in RON, representing 36.3% of the total volume of non-governmental client deposits, have increased by 1.7% over January 2022, reaching the level of 174.497 billion RON (expressed in euro, they rose by 1.7%, up to 35.266 billion euro). Compared to the month of February 2021, the indicator expressed in RON increased by 16.6% (14.8%, if the indicator is expressed in euro).

Deposits in foreign currency made by households, expressed in RON, have increased by 1.3% over January 2022, up to 121.542 billion RON (similar evolution when expressing in Euro). Compared to the same period of 2021, the increase of this indicator expressed in RON was 12.9% (11.2% in case the indicator is expressed in euro).

Deposits in foreign currency from other sectors, expressed in RON, have registered an increase of 2.8% from January 2022, to up to 52.954 billion RON (2.7% if expressed in Euro). Comparing with February 2021, the indicator expressed in RON has gone up by 25.9% (24%, when expressed in Euro), Agerpres informs.