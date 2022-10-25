Deposits of non-government customers up 1pct in September

Deposits of non-government resident customers went up by 1.0 percent month on month to 491,700.7 million RON, while the annual growth rate was 8.7 percent (down 6.2 percent in real terms), the National Bank of Romania (BNR) press release informed on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

RON-denominated deposits of residents, representing 63.3 percent of deposits of non-government customers, picked up by 0.8 percent to 311,330.5 million RON month on month. In year-on-year comparison, they grew by 6.9 percent (down 7.8 percent in real terms).

RON-denominated household deposits increased by 1.2 percent to 160,951.6 million RON month on month, and by 1.7 percent (down 12.2 percent in real terms) year on year.

Furthermore, according to the BNR, RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) rose 0.3 percent (up to 150,378.9 million RON) month on month and 13.0 percent (down 2.5 percent in real terms) year on year.

Foreign currency-denominated deposits of residents, representing 36.7 percent of total volume of deposits of non-government customers, moved up by 1.5 percent against August 2022 to 180,370.2 million RON when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, these deposits decreased by 0.3 percent to 36,445.8 million EUR). Compared to September 2021, this indicator grew by 11.9 percent when expressed in RON (similar evolution when expressed in EUR).

Foreign currency-denominated deposits of households increased by 0.8 percent from August 2022 to 125,503.7 million RON when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, these deposits went down by 1.0 percent to 25,359.4 million EUR). In year-on-year comparison, this indicator expanded by 9.2 percent when expressed in domestic currency (similar evolution when expressed in EUR).

Foreign currency-denominated deposits of other sectors increased 3.2 percent against August 2022 to 54,866.5 million RON when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, these deposits grew 1.4 percent to 11,086.4 million EUR). Compared to September 2021, this indicator moved up by 18.6 percent when expressed in RON (18.5 percent when expressed in EUR).