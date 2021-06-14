 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Deputies are debating on simple motion filed by PSD against Minister Cristian Ghinea

Facebook
Cristian Ghinea

The Chamber Deputies is holding a plenary sitting at this point debating on the simple motion of censure filed by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) against the Minister of European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, with the vote to follow on Tuesday.

The meeting is led by Vice President of the Deputies Chamber, Cristina Pruna, who informed that there are 178 Deputies participating. Minister Cristian Ghinea is also there.

The text of the motion is being read by PSD Deputy Stefan Mosoiu.

The motion is called "Cristian Ghinea - from zero to the abyss" and is signed by 82 PSD MPs.

PSD claims in the motion that the Minister of Investment and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, needs to be removed immediately, for he proved to be "an amateur manager", and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is "a disaster" and "it destroys Romania for the next five years."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.