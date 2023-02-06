Deputies' Chamber/Motion/AUR's Simion: Nobody threatens security of the country, besides incompetent ministers

Deputy of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion argued on Monday in the plenary meeting of the Chamber of Deputies that nobody threatens the stability and security of the country "besides incompetent ministers," with reference to Interior Minister Lucian Bode, told Agerpres.

"I would like, for the years in which the ministers had decency and knew what a honorable resignation means, to keep a moment of silence," Simion stated in the beginning of his speech, at the debate of the simple motion against minister Bode.

He argued that half of the Liberals (the National Liberal Party) are ashamed that they endorse Lucian Bode in office.

"Half of the deputy colleagues of the former National and Liberal Party are ashamed that they have to endorse in office this character who missed Romania's entry in Schengen. Earlier, our colleagues were in the Government yard, where the gendarmes and special troops of Mr Bode removed them by force. (...) If you want to blame the war for the fact that Mr Minister Lucian Bode is in office, it is an embarrassing excuse. Nobody threatens the stability and security of the country besides the incompetent ministers which you have in this shameful cabinet," the AUR leader conveyed.

The simple motion against Interior Minister Lucian Bode is under debate on Monday, in the plenary meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the vote will be cast on Wednesday.