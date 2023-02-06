Deputies Chamber/Motion/Catalin Drula: It's a shame that we have Lucian Bode as Minister of Interior

USR (Save Romania Union) Deputy Catalin Drula on Monday claimed that it is "shameful" Romania has Lucian Bode as Minister of the Interior, a minister who "made a fake doctorate with the head of the SRI (Romanian Intelligence Service) Academy."

"Doctor Bode was talking earlier about collaborationism, the man who threatens his party colleagues with the files from "Doi si-un sfert" [former unit of the Securitate, the political police of the communist regime - editor's note], the man who jumps in the middle of the night saluting if he hears the word "forest," the man who made a fake doctorate with the head of the SRI Academy We wanted to call it a motion of shame, because you know very well that it is a shame to have Lucian Bode as Minister of Interior and it is shameful for both the PNL (National Liberal Party) and the PSD (Social Democratic Party) to have to defend him in the vote today," said Drula, in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, during the debate of the simple motion against the Minister of Interior, told Agerpres.

He recalled that USR also filed a simple motion against Lucian Bode in October last year.

"Then we warned you that we will miss Schengen at the hands of Lucian Bode and that it is an act of patriotism to vote for that motion and to dismiss him. You did not find your patriotism and in the meantime we missed Schengen, Lucian Bode was proven to be a plagiarist, and Manastire [Silviu Manastire - former secretary general of PNL, editor's note], dear PNL-ists, threatens you with files from 'Doi si-un sfert.' Your president, of the PSD and of the PNL, President Iohannis, said that the thieves in Romania were perched at the top of the state. That's right. And he, Iohannis, patronizes this system. The same president also says that in politics and if there is a suspicion of plagiarism you have to withdraw, take a step back. Today we have about four vice-presidents of the chambers, the prime minister, the minister of the interior and more much more than suspicions of plagiarism," Drula also stated.

"Mr. Bode used to say - plagiarism is theft. Well, if that's the case, then today we have a thief at the top of the Ministry of Interior. Lucian, you're desperate, you're clinging to power, you're harming Romania and that's my problem and ours. Your are harming this country that we fight for and that we love," said Drula.