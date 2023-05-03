Deputies' Chamber passes bill on increasing Romania's capital in the Development Bank of Council of Europe by 46,490,000EUR

The Chamber of Deputies passed on Wednesday the draft law regarding Romania's participation in the capital increase of the Development Bank of the Council of Europe.

"The increase in the capital held by Romania as a member of the Development Bank of the Council of Europe by 46,490,000 EUR is approved in accordance with the provisions of the Resolution of the Council of Governors No. 463/2022 "Regarding the increase of the Bank's capital," the draft stipulates, Agerpres informs.The amount of the paid-up capital is 13,128,776 EUR and is paid starting 2023, by bank transfer in EUR, annually, in equal installments, until December 31, 2026."The payment of the capital paid in accordance with the provisions of the Resolution of the Council of Governors no. 463/2022 "Regarding the increase of the Bank's capital" is ensured annually from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Finance," the bill also provides.The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.