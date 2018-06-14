Deputy PM Birchall, German Ambassador discuss German - Romanian relations and economic exchanges

Deputy Prime Minister for implementing Romania's strategic partnerships Ana Birchall discussed with Germany's Ambassador to Romania Cord Meier-Klodt the bilateral relations and the economic exchanges between the two countries.

"I had a very good meeting with HE, Mr Cord Meier-Klodt, Germany's Ambassador to Romania. The discussions highlighted the special nature of the German - Romanian relations, defined by the strong social ties between our countries, as well as the significant economic exchanges, as Germany is Romania's first commercial partner," Birchall wrote on Facebook on Friday.She pointed out that she underscored during the meting Romania's role as pro-European state, capable to actively contribute to putting into action an ambitious agenda of consolidating the European project."The meeting brought forth the occasion to reaffirm the special connection uniting us, including for identifying some initiatives meant to capitalise on the German experience both in the context of celebrating the Greater Union Centennial, taking into account the significant contribution of the German minority and Romania's exerting the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first semester of 2019," Birchall also said.