Deputy PM Birchall talks with US Energy Secretary Perry about ensuring a transparent investment climate

Deputy Prime Minister for implementing Romania's strategic partnerships Ana Birchall met on Thursday in Brussels with US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, with whom she discussed about the "firm" commitment of Romania's Government to ensure a transparent investment climate.

"We discussed about the cooperation in the energy area, capitalising on the energy resources in the Black Sea, aspects regarding the regional energy security and the development of some transport and connectivity projects, with an emphasis on the BRUA [the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria corridor] project. Moreover, I reiterated the firm commitment of Romania's Government to ensure a transparent and attractive investment climate for the companies investing in the energy area, through projects diversifying energy transport sources and routes," Birchall wrote on her Facebook page.Ana Birchall attends the first edition of the EU-US High-Level Business to Business Energy Forum, which takes place in Brussels. Within the meeting, the prospects for developing and strengthening the EU and the US relations will be discussed, especially in the sphere of energy and security in the area.