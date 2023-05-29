Deputy PM Grindeanu on gov't rotation: I hope it happens before the end of ongoing parliamentary session.

Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Monday at Baldana, Dambovita County, that he hopes that the government rotation will take place by the end of the current parliamentary session, after the teachers' strike is settled, told Agerpres.

"I am optimistic as far as that goes," Grindeanu said.

Attending the beginning of works to modernise and widen national road DN 7 Baldana-Titu to four lanes, Grindeanu, the incumbent transport minister, was asked by journalists about the rotation and the negotiations taking place in the ruling coalition.

"As you know, the rotation or whatever you may call it, is currently suspended. It is an agreement made in the coalition. I hope that moving forward a solution will be found for the teachers' strike, (...) so that this rotation of the government, as pledged a year and a half ago, happens. And it would be good if it happened this month, before it ends, before the end of the parliamentary session, so that a vote can be cast in Parliament. I am optimistic as far as that goes. I know that even today there is a dialogue between the unions and the government, with members of the government who have responsibilities for that, and in the end I hope that a solution can be found that can be owned by the government," said Grindeanu.