Deputy PM Turcan: No economic restrictions envisaged, yet tighter coronavirus spread prevention measures to follow

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said that there is currently no talk about economic restrictions, but that the government and the National Committee for Emergency Situations will each meet to decide on measures intended to tighten disease control and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to Agerpres.

"We had several discussions with representatives of the local control and decision-making institutions. We requested the observance of the health protection rules, the intervention of the control institutions for the enforcement and observance of the sanitary rules, and we are also constantly calling on people to understand that health very much depends on how each of us relates to this global public health issue. We cannot discuss economic restrictions at this moment, but we will have a government meeting and a meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations after which measures intended to tighten the prevention of the infection spread will be announced," Turcan told a press conference held at the end of a working visit to the Ministry of European Funds.