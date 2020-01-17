Deputy PM Turcan says Gov't may assume responsibility on disbandment of Justice Crimes Investigation Section

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan hinted on Thursday, at private broadcaster Digi24, that the Government may assume responsibility for the disbandment of the Justice Crimes Investigation Section (SIIJ) if the draft law initiated by the National Liberal Party (PNL) is blocked in Parliament.

"It is a draft law for which PNL has taken responsibility. It is at present in Parliament. If we find that this draft law - and we expect this - is still blocked in Parliament, we will solve it by parliamentary way, through the Government though. PSD [the Social Democratic Party] is saying: how PNL is violating democracy - they even invoked an institutional conflict between the Government and Parliament - the Government supersedes Parliament by coming up with the assumptions of responsibilities. In the Constitution the assumption of responsibility is a parliamentary process as it allows MPs to submit amendments, to participate in the procedure of assuming responsibility and to submit a censure motion by vote in Parliament. If they do not do it, it means they cannot or do not want," she said.At the same time, Turcan showed that the Government is also preparing other bills for which it will assume its responsibility."We are now on a well thought-out plan with some bills that will most likely lead to the early elections by censure motion," Turcan said.