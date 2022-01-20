 
     
Despite ruling for prompt service resumption, Bucharest public transport strike might continue

The Bucharest public transport workers who went on strike today refuse to resume activity despite a ruling requiring them to end their protest immediately, and the vehicles might stay off the road tomorrow too, the Bucharest Transport Company (STB) announced.

"Following the ruling of the Bucharest Tribunal ordering the suspension of the strike mounted at the Bucharest Transport Company STB SA and the immediate resumption of activity, the company's employees are required to respect the decision of the court and start service according to route and timetable. Checks carried out revealed that the personnel involved in this illegal strike that has paralyzed the capital city today refuse to resume activity. The strike might continue tomorrow too, as the union leaders pressure the STB SA workers to walk out on their job. Disregarding the needs of the Bucharesters in the metropolitan area and knowingly ignoring a court decision can result in criminal cases for the personnel involved in this action," the company representatives said in a release.

STB SA is therefore "calling on the employees' sense of responsibility" and asks them to immediately resume public transport service, assuring also the Bucharesters that it will take all the possible legal measures for the return to normalcy.

The Bucharest Tribunal upheld on Thursday STB's request for the suspension of the strike mounted by the trade unionists, ruling that public transport in the capital city should resume immediately. The decision of the court is binding.

