Development Ministry makes payments worth approximately 34 million lei on investments under Anghel Saligny Programme

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) has transferred the amount of 33,937,633.90 lei, in order to settle the invoices for 40 investment objectives financed under the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme.

The invoices were submitted by local authorities for the modernisation of roads of local interest and for the establishment or extension of drinking water distribution networks and sewage systems, Development Minister Cseke Attila said in a press release on Monday.

Through the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme, the Romanian Government, through the Ministry of Development, has a budget of 65.5 billion lei, through which it ensures basic services in localities (water, sewerage and gas) and rehabilitates roads and bridges.

The situation of the payments made is available on the MDLPA website at the following link: https://www.mdlpa.ro/pages/plati. AGERPRES