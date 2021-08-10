DevMin Cseke: Coalition will discuss budget revision; we have many new investments and projects

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila said on Tuesday that the final solution to the national budget rectification for the ministry he leads will be found in the governing coalition, as his is a ministry that has a lot of important investment and objective, agerpres reports.

"We will have discussions on revision moving forward, and depending on these discussions, there will be a final solution. Obviously we have presented the necessary for the Ministry of Development (MDLPA) and we think we can justify it, being a ministry that has a lot of investment, which has a lot of investment objectives on the local infrastructure, for the local communities, and after the discussions in the coalition today and in the following days, we will set on a final decision," said Cseke.

Asked before the governing coalition meeting if the required minimum is 4 billion lei, Cseke said that "this required minimum will be determined based on these discussions.""The Ministry of Finance has a certain type of analysis, we have another type of analysis, especially related to the current situation - You know very well that the Ministry of Development has a budget implementation of 73%. Under the Local National Development Programme the budget implementation is 100%. At the National Investment Company, the budget implementation is 100%. So all that means important investment, many in the local infrastructure are with 100% implementation degree and, definitely, additional things are needed," said Cseke.He added that MDLPA has recently been working on other important local development projects."We are prepared with a draft piece of legislation following the analysis for the launch of a national investment programme, which we want to name after the famous construction engineer Anghel Saligny. It is an investment project worth 50 billion lei on components long awaited by local authorities and local communities (...) On the other hand, following my briefing of the government a month and a half ago, ordered by the prime minister, an inter-ministerial group was established, under coordination of the Ministry of Development, for the analysis of the increase in prices for construction materials. We are able to present here another draft normative act that comes to solve this problem. (...) We want to propose a formula that allows us to increase this or that. For the moment when it intervenes, the government can be correlated. (...) 10 ministries are represented in the ministerial group," said Cseke.