DevMin Cseke signs 162 new contracts under National Recovery, Resilience Plan

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila has signed 162 new financing contracts submitted for component C10 - Local Fund under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), told Agerpres.

The contracts were concluded between the local public administrations from 146 territorial administrative units and the Ministry of Development. They are worth a total of RON 556,499,633.43 and designed for moderate rehabilitation of public buildings, the construction of NZEB plus housing for young people and official housing for healthcare and education specialists.

The contracts also regard the development and updating in an GIS format of urban planning and land use documentation, as well as the provision of infrastructure for green transport through the creation of lanes for bicycles and other light vehicles, and the acquisition of smart transport systems, security and video surveillance, of smart urban/local management systems and electric vehicle charging points.

So far, for the four components of PNRR coordinated by the Ministry of Development, 6,417 financing contracts have been signed.