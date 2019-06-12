DIICOT: Bilateral judicial cooperation agreement between Romania and Bulgaria

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) and the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria on Wednesday signed a bilateral judicial cooperation agreement aimed at direct co-operation between the signatory authorities for a joint and effective fight against organized crime and terrorism.

Attending the signing of the agreement were the DIICOT chief, Felix Banila, the Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Bogdan Licu, and Sotir Tsatsarov - from the General Prosecutor's Office in Bulgaria.

"The agreement on DIICOT's direct cooperation with the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria is an additional tool used for the dismantling of the cross-border organized criminal groups, ensuring the constant exchange of data, operative information, as well as issues related to the relevant legislation and jurisprudence in the areas of common interest," a press release from DIICOT sent to AGERPRES informs.

This is the eighth Cooperation Agreement with competent judicial authorities in the fight against organized crime and terrorism.