DIICOT requests FBI aid for DNA examination in Luiza Melencu case (Caracal file)

The Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) has requested the aid of the Federal Investigation Bureau (FBI, US) to conduct a genetic examination that would determine the genetic profile (DNA) in the Luiza Melencu case, but also to establish the psychological/behavioural profile of Gheorghe Dinca, the suspect in the Caracal crimes' case.

"Through the ordinance dated 20.09.2019, DIICOT - Central Structure prosecutors have disposed making a request for judiciary assistance in criminal matters for the judiciary authorities in the United States of America, namely the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the object being a genetic examination to establish the genetic profile (mitochondrial and chromosomal DNA) of the adult victim, the mitochondrial type genetic analysis not being available on the territory of Romania by any authorized lab, the Mina Minovici National Institute for Forensic Medicine conducting only genetic analysis of the chromosomal type," a DIICOT release says.According to the DIICOT, in this sense, the bone fragments that will be analyzed have been sent to the FBI.Furthermore, through the same rogatory commission, the assistance of FBI specialists was requested in view of establishing the psychological/behavioural profile of defendant Gheorghe Dinca."We mention the fact that, in the case, there is no data or clues that would lead to the hypothesis implying the involvement of any American citizen in the activities that are the object of the criminal investigation case, and that the establishment of a rogatory commission with the United States of America is motivated exclusively by the high specialization of the FBI in matters of analysis and examination in cases of this type," the DIICOT says.The DIICOT representatives mention that procedural activities which regard civil party Monica Georgeta Melencu, Luiza Melencu's mother, are in connection with the mentioned activities. Monica Georgeta Melencu was cited on Thursday, in view of executing the authorization issued on September 23 by the Bucharest Tribunal, namely to have biological samples collected to conduct a new genetic examination.According to an INML report sent to DIICOT, the bone fragments discovered in the selvage near Caracal come from the skeleton of a woman aged 15-19, other than Alexandra Macesanu. INML has not yet established if the bone fragments belong to Luiza Melencu, as Gheorghe Dinca, the suspect in the Caracal murders, claims.On Tuesday, the DIICOT said that Luiza Melencu's mother refused to have biological samples collected for the conduct of a new genetic examination, yet prosecutors obtained a mandate from the court for this procedure. Monica Georgeta Melencu claims investigators want to "plant" the newly collected samples in the bones found, in order to close the investigation.Gheorghe Dinca admitted to murdering Alexandra Macesanu, aged 15, on July 25. Furthermore, he claims to have also murdered Luiza Melencu, aged 18, who had disappeared in April.