Diplomatic corps accredited to Bucharest pay information, documentation visit in counties of Iasi, Suceava

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) organized an information and documentation visit in the counties of Iasi and Suceava for the heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest, June 14-17, informs a press release issued on Sunday for AGERPRES.

The foreign diplomats participated in the meeting hosted by the prefect of Suceava County, Mirela Adomnicai and the vice-president of the Suceava County Council, Viorel Seredenciuc, also attended by Mayor of Suceava, Ion Lungu, the President of the Suceava Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nicolae Troase and the University of Suceava's Rector, Mihai Dimian."At the meeting facilitated by the Director General for Global Affairs, Radu Safta, the participants were presented the Suceava County, as well as the tourist and investment opportunities on the territory of the county. The foreign diplomats had the opportunity to admire landmarks of the cultural and tourist heritage of Bucovina: The Citadel of Suceava, which was part of the fortifications system built in Moldavia at the end of the 14th century, the Putna Monastery, as well as the Voronet Monastery, also known as the 'Sistine Chapel of the East', included in 1993 by UNESCO on the World Heritage List," reads the press release.The quoted source informs that the schedule also included a visit to the village of Marginea, where the diplomatic corps actively participated in a pottery demonstration offered by the craftsmen in the area."The last day of the documentary journey began with a visit to the village of Vama, which this year is celebrating 610 years since its attestation. It hosts the Egg Museum in Bukovina, which includes an exhibition that brings together over 7,000 painted eggs from Romania, as well as from other countries. At the end of the visit, the host invited the foreign diplomats to contribute to the museum's collection by painting eggs. The program ended with a visit to the History Museum in Suceava, which hosts historical collections and landmarks which prove Romania's multiculturalism, as well as the Romanian people's endurance in these lands," the MAE release reads.The visit of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited to Bucharest in the Iasi and Suceava counties was organized in the context of the events dedicated to the Centennial of the First World War and the Greater Union. In 2014, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs included as a priority on the public and cultural diplomacy agenda the Multiannual Programme (2014-2018) of actions and events dedicated to the Centennial of the First World War and the Greater Union in order to promote the history of Romania in the national and international context.