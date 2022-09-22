'Discover Nord-Est' tourism gala opens in Gura Humorului

The 7th edition of the "Discover Nord-Est" tourism gala organised by the Nord-Est Regional Development Agency, through the Europe Direct Nord-Est Centre and the Nord-Est Regional Studies Centre, opened on Thursday in the town of Gura Humorului, Suceava County.

"Romania has a very large diversity of tourism. It is a strong argument to justify the potential for economic growth and to expect it to contribute 10% to the GDP. We must be aware, however, that in the last 30 years, the government did not reach its target of promoting Romania's tourism. The past, present and future of Romanian tourism are the responsibility, equally, of all private operators, local public administrations and the ministry, the government. Thus, in the last 10 months, we have travelled several stages, and now we are in the final stage of several promotion and funding instruments, and I want Nord-Est to be the leader in attracting all the opportunities," Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism Daniel Cadariu is quoted as saying in a press statement released on Thursday by the ministry, told Agerpres.

"Discover Nord Est" will take place between September 22 and 24 and includes a series of events for the private sector and local administration that aim to promote all the tools for capitalising on the tourism resources in the region of Nord-Est.

"Bucovina - a tourist development pole is the objective taken up by Suceava County for integrated tourism that generates intelligent economic growth. We are a county that, with a war on our border, still managed to attract 500 thousand tourists eager to come to enjoy traditions, exceptional events and gastronomy. The cultural heritage and UNESCO heritage, the partnership with the Archdiocese of Suceava and Radauti and the private and public investment in tourist infrastructure of the last 10 years have given us the advantage of building a competitive offer at the European level," according to Chairman of the Suceava County Council Gheorghe Flutur.

"The 'Discover Nord-Est' tourism gala is an excellent moment for the promotion of the lesser-known destinations by travel agencies and by the mass media from the counties of Suceava, Neamt, Bacau, Botosani, Iasi and Vaslui. Tourism is a result of the collaboration of both the public and the private sectors that are respectful of traditions, culture and natural heritage. Bucovina is a good example for the development of integrated tourism and can be a model to follow for destination management organisations," according to Vasile Asandei, director general of the Nod-Est Regional Development Agency.

Part of the event will be a Next Generation Tourism trade fair; a workshop called "From farm to table"; a traditional gastronomy and fine dining exhibition, with the participation of producers' associations from Bucovina and Tinutul Neamtului and of the A.C.E.E.A. Association, as well as field trips to the counties of Suceava and Neamt that includes visiting some successful public and private projects from the two counties, under which the wealth of material and immaterial cultural heritage have been valued in an innovative way, generating a positive and sustainable impact on tourism.