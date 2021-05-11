DNA: In rem criminal case opens related to killing of bear Arthur

The National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) has opened a criminal case investigating in rem acts of abuse of office in the case of the recent killing of Arthur the Bear.

According to a response of DNA to AGERPRES, DNA prosecutors are carrying out investigations in the commission of an abuse of office where the officer got undue benefits for self or others, as punished under Article 297(1) of Romania's Criminal Code correlated with Article 132 of Law 78/2000, in connection with the manner in which the paperwork related to an exemption for the hunt of wild life was issued, amidst the killing this March of a brown bear in Romania's Oituz - Ojdula protected area.

Agent Green and VGT condemned in a press statement last week the killing of a male brown bear by the name Arthur by trophy hunter Prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein, who came to Romania in March to Ojdula, Covasna County, to shoot him.