DNA's Kovesi at UN: Romania's greatest challenge is maintaining independence of judges and prosecutors

Chief Prosecutor of Romania's National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi stated on Wednesday, in a speech that she delivered at the United Nations headquarters in New York, that the greatest challenge for Romania is maintaining the independence of judges and prosecutors.

"There have been repeated attempts to amend the anticorruption legislation in order to limit the legislative instruments used by the anti-graft prosecutors or the decriminalization of some actions. There have been situations when it was denied to lift the immunity of some politicians charged with corruption offenses. Besides these attempts, the entire system of justice was confronted with attacks through fake news or public statements aimed to weaken the confidence in justice. The greatest challenge of Romania is currently to maintain the independence of judges and prosecutors and the legislative stability, vital aspects so that the anti-graft prosecutors be efficient," Kovesi stated in a speech that she delivered at a debate marking 15 years since the accession to the the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCC), according to a release of the DNA.