 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DNA to purchase software services to investigate fraud, corruption affecting EU's financial interests

Sigla DNA

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) wants to purchase services for computer update, software and technical support for a project that aims at the improvement of its capacity to investigating fraud and corruption that are affecting the financial interests of the EU, according to an announcement published on the Information Collaborative Computerized System for Public Procurement Performing Environment - SICAP. 


In this sense, DNA has launched a simplified procedure for attributing a public acquisition contract. It aims to services for computer update, software and technical support of software products installed at DNA headquarters / grant-type implementation project "Improving the capacity of the National Anticorruption Directorate of Investigating Fraud and Corruption that affect the financial interests of the European Union." 

The estimated value of the contract is worth 269,480 lei. 

The deadline for receiving offers or for applications is 14 August, following they will be opened on the same day, according to the quoted announcement.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.