DNA to purchase software services to investigate fraud, corruption affecting EU's financial interests

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) wants to purchase services for computer update, software and technical support for a project that aims at the improvement of its capacity to investigating fraud and corruption that are affecting the financial interests of the EU, according to an announcement published on the Information Collaborative Computerized System for Public Procurement Performing Environment - SICAP.

In this sense, DNA has launched a simplified procedure for attributing a public acquisition contract. It aims to services for computer update, software and technical support of software products installed at DNA headquarters / grant-type implementation project "Improving the capacity of the National Anticorruption Directorate of Investigating Fraud and Corruption that affect the financial interests of the European Union."The estimated value of the contract is worth 269,480 lei.The deadline for receiving offers or for applications is 14 August, following they will be opened on the same day, according to the quoted announcement.