Doctor Gheorghita: As of April 1 type of vaccine to be displayed on appointment platform

The head of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday said that, as of April 1, the type of serum one is going to get from each vaccination centre will also be displayed on the appointment platform, according to AGERPRES.

"Another important element is related to the updating of the appointment platform. Starting with April 1, each vaccination centre configured in the appointment platform will display the type of vaccine, so that anyone who will make their appointment in a vaccination centre or choose to be included in the vaccination list will know from the beginning what kind of vaccine is distributed in the respective centre," Valeriu Gheorghita told a press conference.

He specified that for those who enroll on the waiting lists, the time until vaccination will be estimated as well.

According to him, from April 6, the number of people who will be vaccinated in a vaccination office will increase from 60 to 90 per day.

Valeriu Gheorghita also informed that the link for reporting the side effects has been posted on the site dedicated to COVID-19 vaccination.

"In the next period, we will organize an initiative that will increase the level of awareness on the importance of reporting adverse reactions among health professionals," he added.