Doctor Gheorghita: We've noticed drop in interest for AstraZeneca; all vaccines are safe

The President of the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, on Friday stated in Giurgiu that he noticed a decrease in the addressability of the population for the AstraZeneca vaccine and underscored that all vaccines used in Romania are authorized by the European Medicines Agency and have proven to be safe.

He and the vice-president of the CNCAV, state secretary with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, on Friday morning went to Hotarele, Giurgiu county, where they talked with the citizens scheduled for this day for vaccination and with the medical staff. The visit continued at two other active centres in Giurgiu.

CNCAV representatives reiterated that vaccination is the way to overcome the pandemic.

AGERPRES.