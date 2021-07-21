Domestic car re-registration market up 41 pct in H1

Domestic trading in second hand cars (re-registrations) increased 41 percent in the first six months of the year compared to 2020, to 335,000 units, while the new car market shrank 4 percent in the same period, shows a survey published on Wednesday by online car platform Autovit.ro.

According to the cited source, the number of re-registrations between January - June 2021 was by 100,000 higher YoY.

March was the best month ever for the second hand car market, with almost 64,000 traded units, and even the weakest month saw high volumes of trade (June, with over 51,000 traded cars).

"The total of almost 335,000 units is quite high for this half of the year, which paves the way for setting a new annual record high. So far, 2019 has been the best year for re-registrations, with 625,000 units. Figures increased also due to people starting to avoid public transportation in order to keep the coronavirus infection risk at bay, and thus deciding to buy a car, although before the pandemic they didn't consider this purchase essential," the report states, agerpres.ro confirms.

The market of imported second hand cars advanced 10 percent in the first half of last year to almost 200,000 units traded, with March being the best month, with over 36,000 cars sold. The 30,000-unit threshold was topped in each month of the semester, with April scoring the steepest YoY increase of 70 percent.

Autovit.ro, owned by OLX Group, is Romania's largest online platform for the sale and purchase of new and used cars, with over 3.5 million visitors per month and more than a thousand car dealers using its services.