Dragnea: Partnership with UDMR remains in force

Deputies Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea, declared on Monday that the parliamentary collaboration protocol between the governing coalition and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) still remains in force.

Asked if the parliamentary partnership with UDMR will continue during this parliamentary session, Dragnea replied: "Yes. They [UDMR MPs ed.n] had a meeting in the parliamentary group, the partnership still remains in force, so if they didn't bring it into discussion on their part, there was no reason for amendments or completions to be made. I discussed about legislative priorities that we envisage, I gave them the material that we have approved in the Executive Committee, and next week we will have a meeting in which we will discuss the most important laws that we want to adopt during this session, starting with the pension law."