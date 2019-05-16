Dragnea: South Motorway to kick off next week as procedure

The procedure for the construction of the South Motorway will start next week, Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) chairman Liviu Dragnea announced on Thursday.

"I have some really good news, because I, too, am very upset that it has been delayed, so I think on Monday or at the latest on Tuesday, the Prognosis Commission has completed the whole procedure, all the documentation and it starts the selection procedure, fortunately there are many companies that are interested. (...) This motorway is very important, it connects Bucharest, through the south, with Craiova and it goes to Timisoara, However, it is also very important that we talk to the President of Serbia because we want to go with the project carried out by Yugoslavia in the old days, before 1990, Romania and other states, which makes a much shorter connection between Constanta, Bucharest Southwestern Romania, Serbia, Northern Italy, Austria, Switzerland, France, without getting around through the traditional routes Hungary - Austria - Germany and so on. The South Motorway starts next week as a procedure," Dragnea said, on a visit to Dolj county, alongside Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea.

He also argued that "the analysis of the bids for the Ploiesti-Brasov motorway has been finalized" and the winner of the tender is to be decided for the execution to actually kick off.

"The second good news, which will be given next week, I think, is that the analysis of the bids for Ploiesti-Brasov has been finalized and that the winner will be decided in a very short time, and the work, the execution of the motorway will actually start. As far as I know, work starts at Craiova - Pitesti next week," the PSD leader said.