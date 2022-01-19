 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Each ministry concerned to come up with public service pension reform proposals

protv.ro
marius budai

Each ministry concerned must submit the necessary proposals to reform public service pensions, Labor Minister Marius Budai declared today at the government headquarters.

"The government approved in December a memorandum that also sets a timetable according to which by the end of February this year we must have the agreement with the World Bank concluded, the one concerning consultancy on the pensions law, as well as on the wage law. (...) We have daily discussions, almost in parallel, with the EC and WB representatives. We are at the stage of establishing the technical committees, of talks for the consultancy agreement to be signed as approved in the December memorandum, ie by the end of February," Budai said.

The LabMin mentioned that in a few days he will make clarifications regarding the mandatory, privately-managed pension funds (Pillar II), but emphasized that these aspects do not refer to payment regulation.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.