Each ministry concerned to come up with public service pension reform proposals

Each ministry concerned must submit the necessary proposals to reform public service pensions, Labor Minister Marius Budai declared today at the government headquarters.

"The government approved in December a memorandum that also sets a timetable according to which by the end of February this year we must have the agreement with the World Bank concluded, the one concerning consultancy on the pensions law, as well as on the wage law. (...) We have daily discussions, almost in parallel, with the EC and WB representatives. We are at the stage of establishing the technical committees, of talks for the consultancy agreement to be signed as approved in the December memorandum, ie by the end of February," Budai said.

The LabMin mentioned that in a few days he will make clarifications regarding the mandatory, privately-managed pension funds (Pillar II), but emphasized that these aspects do not refer to payment regulation.