EC approves 43.63-million-euro aid to compensate CFR Calatori for damage due to coronavirus outbreak

The European Commission has approved a 43.63-million-euro aid to compensate CFR Calatori for the damage suffered due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a press statement released on Tuesday by the Commission.

"The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a 43.63-million-euro aid to compensate CFR Calatori, the largest public service operator of rail passenger transport in Romania, for the damage suffered due to the coronavirus outbreak and the restrictive measures that the Romanian government had to implement to limit the spread of the virus. This measure will enable Romania to compensate CFR Calatori for the damage suffered during the period between 1 April and 31 August 2020 as a direct result of the restrictions in place."

The aid will take the form of an equity injection, Agerpres.ro informs.