 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

EC approves 43.63-million-euro aid to compensate CFR Calatori for damage due to coronavirus outbreak

stirileprotv.ro
tren cfr

The European Commission has approved a 43.63-million-euro aid to compensate CFR Calatori for the damage suffered due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a press statement released on Tuesday by the Commission.

"The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a 43.63-million-euro aid to compensate CFR Calatori, the largest public service operator of rail passenger transport in Romania, for the damage suffered due to the coronavirus outbreak and the restrictive measures that the Romanian government had to implement to limit the spread of the virus. This measure will enable Romania to compensate CFR Calatori for the damage suffered during the period between 1 April and 31 August 2020 as a direct result of the restrictions in place."

The aid will take the form of an equity injection, Agerpres.ro informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.