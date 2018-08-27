EC reaction after JusMin's announcement stresses Romania's need for independent justice, so it can fight corruption

Preventing corruption should be a political priority for Romania that needs an independent judicial system, capable to efficiently fight against this phenomenon, Spokesman of the European Commission (EC) Christian Wigand told AGERPRES, as a response to Justice Minister Tudorel Toader's statement regarding the initiation of the assessment procedure of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar.

The EC Spokesman mentioned that just as other international partners and member states, the Commission repeatedly underscored that the independence of Romania's judiciary and its capacity to efficiently fight against corruption are of high importance.He added that in the last CVM report, the Commission highlighted that corruption prevention should be a political priority, especially through enforcing the measures necessary in view of fully endorsing the implementation of the National Anticorruption Strategy at central and local level, ensuring the stability of the relevant legal framework, as well as through maintaining the positive balance of the General Prosecutor's Office.Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Saturday the initiation of the assessment procedure of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar's managerial activity, in the context of the protocols concluded with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI).He mentioned that the assessment results, which are to be accompanied by possible proposals, will be made public within no more than 30 days.