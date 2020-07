Romania's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is set to contract by 6% in 2020, according to the summer 2020 economic forecasts published on Tuesday by the European Commission, a level similar to the one forecast in May.

The contraction is predicted to be followed by a 4% rebound in 2021, down from 4.2% as forecast in May.Romania's HICP inflation is forecast to average 2.5% over the year as a whole and expected to pick up to an average of 2.8% in 2021, supported by a recovery in demand.